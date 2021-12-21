Longford woman to step down as chief executive of CPL Resources

Longford business woman Anne Heraty, is to step down as CEO of Cpl Resources Plc
Successful Longford business woman Anne Heraty is to step down as chief executive of CPL Resources.
Ballinalee native and Cpl CEO Ms Heraty, was 29 when she co-founded Cpl in 1989 and she went on to become the first female chief executive of an Irish publicly quoted company a decade later when she floated the business.
CPL has named Lorna Conn, who joined the company in 2017, as chief financial officer before being appointed deputy chief executive in April, as Ms Heraty’s successor.
Last November, Cpl Resources, announced a €318m deal to be taken over by Japanese group Outsourcing. Outsourcing is a human resources provider headquartered in Japan and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Ms Heraty, who will retain her non-executive role on the global board of Tokyo-based Outsourcing, told the Irish Times: “I am immensely proud of how far CPL has come since its foundation and that growth was enabled by the deeply talented and committed team I have been privileged to work with."
