Longford Senator says it is time to explore using the An Post Network as a third banking force in this country

In the wake of announcements by Bank of Ireland (today) and Ulster Bank, Longford / Westmeath Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy says it is time to explore using the An Post Network as a third banking force in this country.

Senator Carrigy said, “It is another very tough day for banking staff with the very disappointing news that BOI has made the decision to close 88 branches in the Republic of Ireland.

Also read: Announcement of closure of Granard's Bank of Ireland branch a 'kick in the teeth' for rural Ireland

"Unfortunately, this means for Longford the closure of the branch in Granard and for Westmeath branches at Athlone IT, Castlepollard, Kinnegad and Moate. These branches are due to close from the end of September.

"It is my understanding that there are about 200 full-time equivalent staff working in the Bank of Ireland locations that are being closed, who will be offered a “range of options” including transfers to other branches or different parts of the business as well as voluntary redundancy. BOI have said that there will be no compulsory departures.

"However, I welcome the announcement that Bank of Ireland has signed a deal to allow personal and business customers use their local An Post office for certain services, including cash withdrawals and cash and cheque lodgments. This will be of some comfort to the many thousands of loyal customers which will be effected by the closures especially our older citizen who are unable to use online banking.”

Also read: Longford Westmeath Sinn Féin TD says action needed to avoid crisis in women’s healthcare

Senator Carrigy concluded, “As I said last week in the Seanad with the closure of Ulster Bank and now the announcement this morning from Bank of Ireland a lot of towns around the county will find themselves with no banking facilities in a few years.

"Now is the time to engage with An Post and use this opportunity to explore using the An Post Network as a third banking force in this country. This would reinforce the An Post network and ensure the continued survival of this essential service and it will also safeguard the footfall in our local towns and assist in the recovery and growth to our economy when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.”