New Regional Enterprise plan to be developed for the midlands

The process to develop a series of new Regional Enterprise Plans will commence today (Tuesday, February 23) when Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Robert Troy TD meets virtually with the Regional Steering Committee for the Midlands region (Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath).

Over the coming weeks, Minister Troy and his Departmental colleague Minister Damien English will engage with the other eight Regional Committees around the country with a view to developing a new series of Regional Enterprise Plans which it is hoped will create the conditions for entrepreneurs to start and scale their businesses, encourage new investment and business growth, and lead to increased employment in every region.

Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy, T.D. said: “I am delighted to begin this engagement today with the Midlands region. The Midlands Regional Enterprise Plan Steering Committee, chaired by Dr Anne Cusack, MD Critical Healthcare, has overseen a very successful Plan over the past two years. With the challenges facing us, it is timely to reassess and repurpose the regional plans so that we can ensure sustainable economic recovery and continue to build on each region’s strengths and opportunities for the benefit of local businesses and communities.”

Minister for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English, T.D said: “Achieving balanced regional development is a key objective of Government and these Plans, with the emphasis on local collaboration, enable regional stakeholders to work together on initiatives that address known vulnerabilities and deliver on unique opportunities. The coming months will allow local stakeholders to engage fully in developing a jobs-led economic recovery post pandemic that will ensure the best outcomes for their own Region.”

The process commencing today will see new Regional Enterprise Plans developed for each region which will cover the period through to 2024. The Plans are based on a ‘bottom-up’ collaborative approach, involving development agencies, Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland, Local Enterprise Offices, Local Authorities, higher and further education bodies and businesses. Each Regional Committee is chaired by a senior figure from industry within the region.

Because of their regional nature, the Plans bring a focus and collaborative effort to address specific regional ecosystem gaps and act on the strengths and opportunities unique to each region, adding value to and complementing the ongoing work of the individual enterprise agencies and development bodies in the region.

The Committees will consider emerging opportunities and challenges facing their regions including Brexit, recovery from Covid-19, remote working, climate action and just transition.

A new National Oversight Group, chaired by Ministers Troy and English, will be established to oversee firstly the development of the new Plans and then to monitor their implementation at National level through until 2024.

The new Regional Enterprise Plans are expected to be launched in Q3 2021.