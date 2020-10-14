Longford female entrepreneurs participate in 14th National Women’s Enterprise Day

“We’re stronger together” was the message from Local Enterprise Office Longford, at the announcement of events to mark National Women’s Enterprise Day on Wednesday, October 14.



The Local Enterprise Office initiative, now in its fourteenth year, was launched by An Tánaiste and Minister Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD, and is being funded by the Government of Ireland in partnership with Enterprise Ireland and Local Authorities.



Figures released by Local Enterprise Offices to coincide with the launch reveal that 20,551 female participants took part in training programmes with the 31 Local Enterprise Offices in the first six months of 2020, an increase of 58% over the same period last year.



There is also greater demand for mentoring support this year, with 3,567 female entrepreneurs taking up the support between January and June 2020, an increase of 19%.



The interactive events on October 14 for National Women’s Enterprise Day are moving online to LocalEnterprise.ie/NWED and the big themes this year are resilience, self-care, innovation and opportunity. All events in the programme are free of charge and include workshops with experts, panel discussions, a virtual marketplace and facilitated networking to connect more entrepreneurs with each other.



Entrepreneurs that will be sharing their insights and journeys include Olympian-turned-company founder Derval O’ Rourke, Sonia Deasy of the Irish global skincare brand, Pestle & Mortar, Pamela Laird of Moxi Loves who was a finalist on BBC’s The Apprentice and Áine Kerr, the co-founder of Kinzen and RTÉ broadcaster, who is also the MC for the day.



Anna Lane, Local Enterprise Office Longford said: “On National Women’s Enterprise Day on October 14, we want to show businesses that we’re ‘Stronger Together.’ We also want to show how we can learn from each other and how small businesses can cultivate innovation. Registration is now open and events are free to join so we would encourage local businesswomen and aspiring female entrepreneurs to join us online for a day of education and motivation!”



Other contributors on the day include Siobhan Kinsella of Chambers Ireland, Alison Richie of Polar Ice, Joanne Hession of LIFT Ireland, Tracy Keogh of Grow Remote, Larissa Feeney of Accountant Online, Deirdre Parkinson of Microfinance Ireland as well as Sheelagh Daly, Anne Lanigan and Marina Donohoe of Enterprise Ireland.



For more information on National Women’s Enterprise Day and to pre-register for the free events, go to LocalEnterprise.ie/nwed or search #NWED on social media.