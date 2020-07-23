Ireland West Airport receives €1m to invest in the areas of safety and security

Ireland West Airport has welcomed the announcement of €1,000,524 funding from the Department of Transport, Tourism & Sport which will go towards capital investment in the areas of safety and security.

The main body of funding of €569,964 is to support the completion of the rehabilitation of the 2,400 metre runway at the airport.

The airport invested close to €3 million to complete the project in addition to the exchequer funding.

The overlay, which included a complete resurfacing and the installation of new ground lighting systems is required to ensure that the runway continues to meet the strict regulations governing the operation and specification of runways at major airports.

The funding of €430,560 supports critical safety related projects which includes - replacement of Aeronautical Ground Lighting on the airport’s runway, critical Airfield maintenance and ground works and the refurbishment & the upgrade of Electrical Infrastructure AGL & Air Traffic Control (ATC) Communication, Navigation & Surveillance (CNS) Systems.

Arthur French, Chairman, Ireland West Airport said, "We welcome today’s announcement of funding by Eamon Ryan, Minister for Climate Action, Communication Networks and Transport and also Hildegarde Naughton, Minister of State at the Department of Transport with responsibility for Aviation.

"The funding supports the airport in undertaking critical safety and security related projects and ensures the airport maintains the highest standards of regulatory compliance in these areas.

"We very much look forward to meeting with and working closely with Ministers Ryan and Naughton and their respective departments in delivering on the recommendations of the recently published Aviation Taskforce Report to support the recovery and sustainability of regional connectivity both during and post Covid-19."

