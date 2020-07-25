Going Green is open for applications to Longford firms

The Local Enterprise Office is delighted to be associated with a new project Going Green, specifically designed to help Micro-Businesses in the Midland counties of Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath make Environmental Changes.

Going Green offers 32 Midlands-based Micro-Businesses (10 employees or less) up to €5,000 for environmental changes to their business, along with consultation with an Environmental Auditor and your businesses own individualised Environmental Audit, to help determine where best to use your grant.

Environmental works completed as part of the programme will also help towards cost savings for your business, as well as environmental benefits on which to market your business in the future. Free promotional opportunities will also be part of Going Green, with a Programme Coordinator to help you every step along the way.

"Environmental changes in our business led to savings on operational costs, gave us a point of difference against competitors and allowed our business to be more future-focused and better prepared for any changes to legislation surrounding the businesses' impact on the environment. We highly recommend Going Green," Roy Davis, Super Valu, Longford.

Going Green is still open for applications and details on how to apply and get more info. Visit LocalEnterprise.ie/Longford to fill out the short Going Green Application Form. Send Completed Applications to lfeehily@longfordcoco.ie