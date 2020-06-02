EirGrid receives green light for construction of new 110 kV substation in Lanesboro

Longford County Council has granted planning permission to EirGrid Plc for the construction of a new 110 kV substation on lands adjacent to the existing Lough Ree Power Station.



Prior to submitting their planning application on July 29, 2019, EirGrid, held a public information meeting in Lanesboro as part of the public consultation phase of the project.



Permission for the development at Aghamore, Lanesboro, has been granted, with thirteen conditions attached.

The development will consist of the redevelopment of the existing Lanesboro 110kV AIS substation with a new 110 kV Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation.



The 110 kV GIS substation redevelopment will comprise of the following elements:

(i) A110 kV GIS substation contained within a building with a gross floor area of approximately 1,470m2 (54m x 15m) and a height of 15m. Associated development within the footprint of the GIS substation development will include: 6 no. lightning rods of approximately 3m in height located on the parapet of the GIS Building: a Distribution System Operator (DSO) compound (approximately 30m2); an internal circulation road of approximately 245m in length and 5m in width, 12 no. car parking spaces; underground stormwater attenuation tank; underground foul wastewater pumping station and all associated site development and landscaping works. The substation will be bounded by a palisade fence 2.6m in height and bounded with a property fence 1.4m in height;

(ii) The modification of 8 no. existing 110 kV underground circuits which will be re-routed into the new 110 kV GIS substation: Sliabh Bawn-Lanesboro underground circuit, Cloon-Lanesboro underground circuit, Athlone-Lanesboro underground circuit, Richmond 1-Lanesboro underground circuit, Richmond 2-Lanesboro underground circuit, Lough Ree Power T104-Lanesboro underground circuit, T141-Lanesboro underground circuit and Mullingar-Lanesboro underground circuit.

Associated development includes the construction of 3 no. underground joint bays; 1 no. gantry tower (footprint of 30.2m2 and a height of 12.5m); 1 no. Line Cable Interface Mast (footprint of 123m2 and the height of 20.7m) and all associated and ancillary transmission infrastructure.

(iii) The construction of a Landowner access road of approximately 91m in length and 6m in width