Lanesboro's Lough Ree Distillery launch Sling Shot Gin School At Home kit

While Lough Ree Distillery wait to re-open Sling Shot Gin School when public health guidelines permit, they are delighted to be able to bring a flavour of the experience to gin lovers in the comfort of their own home, direct from their school at Churchtown Stores in Dublin 14.



Each Sling Shot Gin School At Home kit contains everything needed to blend a 350ml bottle of Gin, which is enough for 10 single G&Ts.



Customers start with a Base Gin Distillate, containing the all-important Juniper and other classic Gin Botanicals. To this they blend a Citrus Distillate and a selection of different botanical distillates. In this batch the distillates are Strawberry, Rhubarb, Elderflower, Spruce Tips, Rosemary and Black Pepper. All the botanicals in the distillates except the Black Pepper are Irish and currently in season- we will vary these with each batch.



Everything in the pack is distilled by hand in the Microdistillery in Lanesboro and pre-diluted to 40% ABV, so all customers have to worry about is following the instructions given and making a Gin to their own taste.



Also included as a bonus are a miniature of the multi award-winning Sling Shot Distilled Irish Gin and Zesty Citrus Vodka (Best Irish Vodka).



Peter Clancy, CEO, Lough Ree Distillery commented: “We opened Dublin’s first and only Gin School late last year and like many other venues we closed in mid-March. At this stage, everyone has made the Sourdough Bread and done the Zoom quizzes. This is an opportunity for a bit of fun and something different for people to try out at the weekend. By partaking in this, customers are creating something unique for themselves and also supporting a small Irish owned business.”



The Sling Shot Gin School At Home kit costs €49, including free delivery on the island of Ireland.



Click HERE for more. Enquiries to info@lrd.ie or 043-3321542