Granard Regeneration Strategy consultants appointed

Senator Micheàl Carrigy has welcomed the appointment of Nic de Jong & Associates as consultants for the Granard Regeneration Strategy.



The implementation of the strategy was a priority for Senator Carrigy during his term of Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council and of the newly elected councillor in Granard Municipal District, Cllr Turlough McGovern.



Over the next number of months they will liaise with local organisations and the local authority to identify the strengths, weaknesses and opportunities in Granard and develop a vibrant town into the future.



Senator Carrigy is committed to working with the elected representatives and council staff to secure funding to develop the strategy.