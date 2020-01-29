Longford winner at the Supermac's All Star Awards

Supermac's Longford picked up the Store Marketing of the Year Award at the Supermac's Annual All-Star Awards.



Dinal Swaris of Supermac's, Longford was presented with the award by Pat and Una McDonagh at the awards ceremony in the Castletroy Park Hotel, Limerick.



The Supermac's All Star Awards recognise the work done by owners, managers and employees in Supermac’s and Papa John’s Restaurants throughout the country.



Supermac’s Managing Director Pat McDonagh said he was extremely proud of the motivated team who excel daily as part of the Supermac’s group.

“They ensure Supermac’s food and customer service high standards are maintained and play a major part in us continually exceeding expectations. We’re delighted to see such worthy winners receive well deserved awards,” he added.