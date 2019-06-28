Search begins for next generation of eir apprentices in Longford

eir, Ireland’s largest tele- communications company, has announced plans to further expand its workforce by hiring up to 50 new apprentices.

Following a two year on the job and in the classroom training programme the new recruits from Longford will join the team maintaining eir's rural fibre network, which will have passed more than 335,000 premises by the end of this summer.

Applications are open to candidates who have completed the Leaving Certificate or equivalent exams and have a full driving licence. 264 apprentices have successfully completed eir’s apprentice programme to date.

Commencing in November, successful applicants will begin two years of training with extensive preparatory on-the-job and in classroom learning supported by an experienced technician throughout.

Facilitated by and based in TU Dublin, Tallaght Campus, the new recruits will enjoy a full college experience studying for a Higher Certificate in Engineering in Telecommunications and Data Networks.

This new apprenticeship programme forms part of the Telecommunications and Data Network Technician Apprenticeship announced earlier this week.

Una Stafford, Managing Director of open eir Networks said, “This recruitment signals our sustained commitment to investing in the company’s future, both in the new technology we are rolling out and also in our people.

“Our goal is to deliver high-speed broadband and the highest level of service our customers expect. We are close to finishing the rural rollout programme and following that we will continue on to the build of Ireland's Fibre Network.

“The new apprentices will learn a range of technical skills preparing them to build and maintain an eir network that is future-proofed and unparalleled in Ireland.”

The application process for the 2019 eir Apprentice Programme is now open and will close at midnight on the July 11 2019.

Further information is available on eir’s careers page https://jobs.eir.ie/ Visit @eir or @openeir on Twitter to learn more.