Founder of Longford firm to compete for Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur national title

Competing for the title of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur in the upcoming IBYE National Final will be Best Established Business category winner Micheal Savage, founder of Lir Analytical Ltd in Longford Town.

Lir Analytical Ltd are award winning industry leaders in developing scientifically engineered chemical solutions for the beverage and food processing industries with a focus on the sustainability of global food production through bio-security solutions.

The North West Region’s “Best Young Entrepreneurs’ were announced at an awards ceremony hosted by Longford, Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal’s Local Enterprise Offices on Thursday 6th June at Lough Rynn Castle Hotel. The winners were chosen from 12 finalists, shortlisted from over 100 applicants in the competition which was launched earlier this year by the LEO’s as part of a nationwide search to find “Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE).

Twenty four contenders (three from each region nationally - one in each category) will be selected to compete for the national title of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur on Sunday 15th of September 2019. A further €100,000 investment fund will be available to invest in the winners of the three categories at the national final - one of which will also be named as “Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur”.

Eight regional finals are taking place across the country over the next few weeks in the search for Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur 2019. Previous LEO Longford national finalists include Brian O’Rourke, City Swifter in 2016 and Niall Mimnagh, Mimergy Ltd in 2015.

The final was hosted by Michael Nevin, Head of Enterprise LEO Longford and Joe Lowe, Head of Enterprise, LEO Leitrim. Longford County Councils CEO Paddy Mahon was also in attendance to present the awards at Lough Rynn Castle Hotel. Among the special guests at the awards ceremony were Aiden McKenna, Enterprise Ireland Regional Director and Louie McEntire former Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council.

The regional winners will now proceed to compete for the national title of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur on Sunday 15th of September 2019. A further €100,000 investment fund will be available to invest in the winners of the three categories at the national final - one of which will also be named as “Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur”.

Speaking at the regional final Michael Nevin, Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Longford said: “We are delighted to have had such a positive response from so many strong candidates from the four counties this year - it is fantastic to see so many young entrepreneurs coming forward with innovative ideas and businesses.

"The skills and knowledge gained by all involved in the competition we hope will stay with each participant and help grow their businesses even further. We are excited to see what will be in-store for our regional winners and we wish them every success in the upcoming national finals! IBYE is a remarkable platform that we hope will encourage and grow further young entrepreneurship and job creation in the region.”

Further details on the competition and supports available to young entrepreneurs are available through www.localenterprise.ie and www.ibye.ie .