National Fireplaces in Aughnacliffe celebrates 40 years in business

National Fireplaces in Aughnacliffe, Co Longford is celebrating forty years in business and to celebrate that significant milestone they are holding a massive 40th Anniversary half price sale on Friday and Saturday, June 14 & 15.

Dermot Smith started making tiled fireplaces in 1979 and selling them to the public in various shapes, styles and colours.

Dermot explains, "Shortly afterwards marble made it's appearance and we made a large number of designs in marble; mainly using white Carrara marble from Italy.

"Matt McGowan learned his craft then, carving and styling corbels, Grecian urns and floral designs by hand.

"In conjunction with this, marble, mahogany and timber mantle-pieces were also proving very popular and Sean McKeon, having worked at carpentry, like his father and uncle before him, perfected wood-carving and machining mahogany into beautiful pieces of furniture.

"I'm forever grateful to Fr Mark Mimnagh (RIP) for a loan of £700 for wood-working machinery, which I could not secure from the bank at the time.

"During the 80's, we supplied most hardware stores in the country with tiled, marble and mahogany fireplaces with the late John Joe Naughton, a full-time member of staff, selling throughout Ireland.

"Deirdre Brady joined us then, managing the wholesale and retail business.

"During the 90's, we concentrated on builders in Dublin and my brother Andrew brought in orders from near and far, supplying up-to fifty building firms in the greater Dublin area.

"By this time, we were importing marble and granite from Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece and we had outlets in Kildare, Westmeath, Roscommon and Longford.

"Over the years we have moved with the times and we now stock all makes of stoves and are agents for a large range of pellet stoves. Nowadays there is a great demand for pellet stoves because they are clean, efficient and extremely Eco-friendly.

"Our two day half price sale will run on Friday & Saturday, June 14 & 15 and there are great bargains available, so why not call to our showrooms in Aughnacliffe and see for yourself.

"Margins are right, but we have always supplied fireplaces at the keenest prices and it's good to see the sons and daughters of previous customers coming to us to buy their fireplaces now."

You can contact National Fireplaces, Aughnacliffe at 043 66 84795 or 086 806 7837