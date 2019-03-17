New alert service launched to help combat property fraud

The Property Registration Authority (PRA) has launched a new property alert service to help property owners protect themselves against the risk of property fraud.

Property fraud is when property is fraudulently sold of mortgaged and the new alert service is a free, online service, which allows property owners to monitor registered properties for potentially fraudulent activity.

Users of the service will receive email and/or text alerts when an application has been lodged with the PRA to update the land register.

The new alert system will not prevent fraud from happening, but will provide an early warning that will allow owners to take appropriate action. Sign up for service at here.