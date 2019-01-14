Pet Advice: Perfect grooming for dogs and cats

Owners must support their pets' grooming so that their animals' skin stays healthy and their coats maintain a silky sheen.

Short-haired dogs generally only need a good brushing once a week, and two to three times a week during the moulting season.

Brushes with soft rubber teeth or natural bristles are both suitable for this task.

Rough-haired breeds have additional needs that must be attended to regularly. These tasks range from trimming, to thinning of the undercoat and removal of dead hairs from the top coat.

Dogs with a long coat should be brushed several times a week, ideally every day. You should also use a fine-toothed comb to prevent matting.

You also need to be careful when it comes to washing your dog. Don't overdo it. Only give your dog a bath when his coat is heavily soiled – after rolling around in something nasty, for example – or if your vet prescribed medical baths with a special shampoo.

Call in to your local Maxi Zoo and our Pet Experts will be happy to give you advice on the best Grooming Products available!

Maxizoo.ie