Bus Éireann staff raise over €25k

Bus Éireann presented the Movember Foundation with a cheque for over €25,000 following the fundraising efforts of dozens of staff nationwide.

It was the first year that the company has participated in the Movember initiative to raise funds and awareness for men’s health, and in particular, fighting suicide.

The charity fits well with Bus Éireann as the majority of its 2,700 staff are male. Drivers, mechanics, clerical and executives nationwide grew moustaches and other facial hair, hosted fundraising events and took on physical challenges of ‘moving’ more.

Female staff also participated, particularly with the physical challenge. All of the monies raised went to the Irish Cancer Society and the Movember Foundation.

Staff in Galway undertook a 10KM walk or 30/60KM cycle, while in Limerick bus station a coffee morning was hosted – raising significant funds in both cases. Bus Éireann participants raised €25,844 collectively.