Midlands needs similar support scheme to Spanish miners deal to cope with loss of Bord na Móna jobs

The €250 million deal to support the Spanish coal mining industry as it comes to an end is exactly the type of deal which the Midlands needs to help it transition away from its reliance on peat-harvesting based employment, according to Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy.

Last week, Spain’s new Government secured agreement between management, unions and other stakeholders for a €250 million deal that will see investment in Spain’s northern Asturias, Aragón, and Castilla y León regions and support for miners who may see their employment end.

Deputy Murphy outlined, “The Spanish situation is very similar to that of the Midlands. The numbers losing their jobs in Spain is estimated at just over 600. The expected Bord na Móna direct job losses is in the same range with a similar number of indirect jobs in the region expected to be lost.

“The agreement in Spain demonstrates that it is possible to make progress on the Paris 2020 targets but without wholescale damage to communities and regions.

“Fianna Fáil’s proposal for a Sustainable Transition Forum, underpinned by funding from the EU’s Globalisation Fund, is exactly what the Midlands needs to allow it move away from its dependency on jobs associated with peat harvesting.

“The question, is how do we replace these jobs with well-paying, sustainable jobs that will keep our communities thriving and prosperous,” concluded Murphy.

