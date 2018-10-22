Dealz join forces with Team Hope to support annual shoebox appeal

Ireland's leading discount retailer Dealz has announced their partnership of Team Hope's annual shoebox appeal. To raise awareness of Team Hope and to support their annual appeal, Dealz stores throughout Ireland will, for the first time, act as a drop off point for the charity. In 2017, Team Hope collected and donated over 264,000 shoeboxes which were sent all over the world to countries such as Malawi, Ukraine, Romania, Congo, Lesotho and Kenya.

From now until Friday, 16 November, Dealz is urging customers to get behind Team Hope and create their own valuable shoebox which will be transported to the poorest countries in the developing world where children are hugely affected by poverty. The generosity of people all across Ireland will have a significant impact on their lives this Christmas. With both shoeboxes and products being available to purchase in Dealz, it has never been easier to create a little shoebox for a special little boy or girl living in the developing world.

Speaking about the Shoebox appeal and on behalf of Team Hope, Dealz Regional Sales Manager, Darren Jones, states: "We are delighted to be supporting Team Hope for the first time this year and are encouraging all of our customers to give what they can and support this great charity initiative. The Shoebox appeal is a great campaign which will hopefully bring a smile to children living in developing countries who may otherwise not receive a Christmas gift. Many of the families who will receive a shoebox from Team Hope are trying to survive on less than €1 a day."

Dealz has compiled a list of items which are available to purchase in-store as suggested items to include in the shoeboxes comprising daily essentials such as Colgate toothpaste and Dove soap which many of us living in Ireland take for granted. Also available to purchase in Dealz and ideal for including in shoeboxes are items such as coloring pencils and coloring books, puzzle sets as well as sweet treats such as Haribo and Starmix treat packs. To further encourage customers to get behind this worthwhile charity initiative, a full list of suggested Team Hope approved items will be on display in all Dealz stores.

Team Hope is an Irish, Christian development aid charity, working with children, and through them, into their families and communities mainly across Eastern Europe, former Soviet Union and Africa. Team Hope is best known for their annual Christmas Shoebox appeal, however, the charity does help children all year round through a variety of community development projects.

To find your nearest Dealz store, visit http://www.dealz.ie/store-finder/ or for more information on Team Hope, visit: www.teamhope.ie/christmas- shoebox-appeal/fill-a-box/