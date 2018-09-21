Deloitte calls on Longford companies to apply for best managed companies awards.

Deloitte is calling on ambitious Longford companies to apply for the 2019 Best Managed Companies Awards, in association with Bank of Ireland.

The awards programme showcases the success of indigenous companies and acknowledges the contribution they make to the Irish economy. The network of Best Managed Companies developed over the last decade now comprises 137 companies representing 26 of the 32 counties, employing over 46,000 people and delivering €2.4bn in export sales, all of which represent excellence in management abilities and practices across all the key functions of their business.

This year, given the increasing importance indigenous companies will play against the backdrop of a strong domestic economy, coupled with considerable change in international markets, the programme will be looking for companies which are preparing to scale in innovative and strategic ways.

Commenting, Anya Cummins, Partner, Deloitte said:

“With the economy stronger than at any point in the last decade, it’s time to focus on making it sustainable. Critical to this will be the growth of indigenous companies who will remain the work horses of the economy. These companies must be encouraged and supported so they can continue to grow and scale, ultimately creating more jobs in the economy.

“We have been working with some of these companies for over 10 years through the Best Managed Companies programme and it’s clear the ambition and commitment to prosper and become leaders in their industries on a global level is present in Ireland. We are looking for similarly ambitious companies to apply for this year’s awards and get the support and recognition that the programme offers.”

Andrew Graham, Director, Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking said:

“We’re delighted to support the Best Managed Companies programme again this year, and to mentor some of the fastest growing and successful Irish companies. Our involvement last year with the initiative was an extremely fulfilling experience and we are proud to be involved again this year.

Bank of Ireland works with indigenous and ambitious companies across the country, and so the issues and challenges they face are familiar to us. We look forward to bringing this experience to the table as mentors to this year’s entrants and to assisting them to scale and compete on an international stage.”

The Best Managed Companies judging panel considers companies from every perspective, critiquing management performance and practices under the four pillars of strategy, capability, commitment, and financials. They also evaluate companies and their performance in relation to their peers, and the industries that they are operating in, to determine management success.

Those new applicants who are successful and progress through the awards process will receive customised feedback and coaching from Deloitte and Bank of Ireland. Their strategy and capabilities are assessed through the coaching process, with an independent view and validation on their strategic direction provided.

Winners also receive national and peer recognition, the opportunity to network at the gala awards ceremony and attend a symposium organised by the Irish Management Institute. The ’Best Managed’ designation is an important marketing tool – but, perhaps most importantly, the awards provide a reason to celebrate the efforts of the entire company.

For further information and details of how to enter the awards, visit www.deloittebestmanaged.ie. The closing date for entries is Friday 28 September 2018. Companies that are successful at the end of this process will be announced in March 2019.