Ornua calls on Longford graduates to apply for 2019 Graduate Programme

Ornua, Ireland’s largest exporter of dairy products and owner of the iconic Kerrygold brand, today launches its 2019 Graduate Programme. The programme will see the company recruit up to 15 graduates to join the Ornua team around the world who will bring the best of Irish dairy, on behalf of dairy farming families in Ireland, to 110 markets globally.

The Ornua Graduate Programme is an 18-month programme which offers graduates a chance to build a range of business skills and gain valuable experience in one of Ireland’s most vibrant businesses.

Ornua has a proud history of cultivating long-term global careers for its employees and the graduate programme paves a path to progression and success within the business. This is evidenced by the current CEO, John Jordan, who was recently appointed to the role following a 21-year career with Ornua, having originally joined the company as a graduate.

Successful candidates will undertake two placements as part of the Ornua Graduate Programme, which includes time overseas for most participants. Ornua’s industry-leading graduate programme provides opportunities across the business in divisions including Information and Communication Technology, HR, Procurement, Sales and Marketing, Health and Safety, Operations, Engineering and Supply Chain Management.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ornua is Ireland’s largest exporter of Irish dairy products. For over 50 years, Ornua has been providing global opportunities and international careers to its 2,000 strong, proud and passionate team who bring the unique and world-renowned taste of Irish dairy to the world.

Ornua Group HR director, Majella Darcy, said: “This is a great opportunity for graduates looking to pursue a fantastic and dynamic career with a truly ambitious global business. We are looking for graduates who are resilient, open to change, driven and ambitious and want to play a role in selling the best of Irish dairy on a global stage.

"We have ambitious 2021 plans to sustainably grow Irish dairy exports from current annualised sales of €2bn to €3bn in revenue, and to do this we need to recruit born innovators and future leaders to help us achieve global growth on behalf of Ireland’s dairy farmers and processors. We look forward to recruiting the Ornua Graduate Programme class of 2019, who will gain a fantastic start to their career in a collaborative, diverse and innovative environment.”

Ornua CEO, John Jordan, said: “Launching the Ornua 2019 Graduate Programme marks a very special personal milestone for me and takes me back to the day I first came through the doors at, what was then, the Irish Dairy Board. The Ornua of today offers world class opportunities.

"Irish farmers produce the best quality milk in the world, it is processed in world class co-ops across the country and coupled with Ornua’s route to market, creates real value for Irish farming families. It’s been an incredible journey for me working with Ornua around the world for most of my career and the graduates considering their options today have much to look forward to.”

Candidates on the Ornua Graduate Programme will receive formal training from the Irish Management Institute (IMI). Every graduate will be individually mentored by a member of Ornua’s senior management team. The Graduate Programme will open for applications on September 19th with an application deadline of October 18th.