National Women’s Enterprise Day encourages more Longford women to go global

Local Enterprise Offices Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath are encouraging more women to go from ‘local to global’ with their businesses by helping to organise events around the country, with over 1,000 female entrepreneurs expected.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD has launched the national programme of events for National Women’s Enterprise Day (NWED) 2018 taking place on Thursday October 18 with 16 major entrepreneurial events planned across the country, including an event in Longford for the Midland Counties.

This initiative is led by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices nationwide, and funded by the Government of Ireland, in partnership with Enterprise Ireland and Local Authorities. The Local Enterprise Offices have organised a programme of events under the theme “From Local To Global” aimed at inspiring the next generation of female business leaders to take their local ideas and make them a global success.

In 2017, the Local Enterprise Offices played a key role in supporting female entrepreneurs across the country to start, and grow, their business. Over 18,500 female entrepreneurs took part in training, mentoring and networking programmes with their Local Enterprise Office in 2017. The Local Enterprise Offices also supported over 280 female-run businesses with funding last year to help them start and grow their business.

On October 18, the event for the Midlands female entrepreneurs is taking place in Backstage Theatre, Longford and special guests include Louise Lovett, Longford Womens Link, Ciara Donlon, CEO and Founder THEYA Healthcare, Dr Anne Cusack, Critical Healthcare, Alison Ritchie of Polar Ice, Dr. Ciara Kelly and Sinead Hussey, Broadcaster and Journalist.

Encouraging local entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners to attend, Catherine Kane, the Senior Enterprise Development Officer with Local Enterprise Office Longford said: “‘From Local To Global’ as a theme for National Women’s Enterprise Day 2018 is very apt, especially with all the uncertainty around Brexit. We want to encourage more female entrepreneurs to diversify and to let them know that their Local Enterprise Office can give them the support they need to explore new markets. Last year alone, the Local Enterprise Offices provided training, mentoring and networking to over 18,500 female entrepreneurs along with providing grant assistance to over 280 female-run businesses and these figures continue to grow.”

To book tickets for the Midlands event, which cost €15, please visit www.localenterprise.ie/longford or telephone 043 3343346

Longford.

A half day event with lunch organised by LEOs in Longford, Laois, Offaly and Westmeath at the Backstage Theatre, Farneyhoogan in Co Longford.