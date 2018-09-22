Bobby Kerr confirmed for Longford Business Expo 2018

Bobby Kerr will be one of a host of speakers for the two day, Longford Chamber of Commerce organised Longford Business Expo, which takes place in the Riverside Centre on Friday and Saturday, September 27 and 28.

He was co-owner and chairman of Insomnia Coffee Company - Ireland's largest independent coffee chain with over 140 shops and employing over 500 people.

He is a presenter on “Down to Business” the popular Newstalk radio business show on Saturday at 10am and “Bobby’s Late Breakfast” a life style magazine type show which airs at 9am on Sunday mornings.

He was one of the original Dragons on Dragon’s Den for the first four years of the series.

The event is set to showcase over 100 local businesses and Chamber President, Niamh Donlon, said that the event will have a strong emphasis on fashion, retail and hospitality.

She said: “One of the highlights will be the fashion forum on the Saturday which will be hosted by leading fashion expert, Eddie Shanahan and designer, Heidi Higgins. It will be open to start-up and existing businesses and will be of interest to anybody in or thinking about the fashion, or hospitality sectors.”

Ms Donlon said that there has been huge interest in the event and that they will, unfortunately, have to close off on the number of stands this week.

She said: “It is now over the 100 mark and we are really at capacity but will endeavour to facilitate anybody still interested and for more details check out www.longfordbusinessexpo.com or contact Martina on 086 829 0390.”

