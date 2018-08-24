ICS Furniture create special chair for Papal Visit to Knock Basilica this Sunday

ICS Furniture Co. Leitrim create special chair for Papal Visit to Knock Basilica this Sunday.

The visit of Pope Francis to Ireland is only a matter of hours away, with hundreds of thousands of people set to witness the first appearance of His Holiness in this country since 1979.

The management and staff at ICS Furniture in Dromod, Co. Leitrim, have been working behind the scenes for a number of months on a specially commissioned piece for Knock Basilica. Having worked on the extensive refurbishment of the Basilica in 2015, the company have once again been called upon to produce a special chair for Pope Francis to be used by him during his silent prayer this Sunday morning. The chair will be positioned in front of the gable wall in the Apparition Chapel and will be on permanent display there following the visit.

Having himself delivered the Papal Chair to Knock this week, Gavin Duignan MD of ICS Furniture has commented “For the past few months we have worked with Fr. Richard Gibbons PP and Rector at Knock to come up with the design of a contemporary chair with a distinctly Irish feel which is also in keeping with the Basilica itself. Our design team here in Dromod along with our craftsmen have put in many man hours to ensure this Papal Chair was created to the highest standard. It has been a great honour to work with Knock once again on this project. There is great excitement here over the last few weeks as we made the finishing touches to the piece and we are looking forward to seeing it being used on Sunday”. Gavin and his family will also be in Knock on Sunday to witness the visit first hand.

We enclose just a sneak peak with more images to come on Monday following the visit.