Sligo IT appoints new Marketing Manager

Institute of Technology Sligo has announced the appointment of Rosie Gilleece as Marketing Manager. Rosie, a native of Tuam, Co. Galway joins IT Sligo from an independent private college in London.With over 17 years’ experience in senior education positions at several third level institutions, Rosie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of course promotion to IT Sligo.

After graduating with an MSc from UCC in 1999, Rosie moved to London where she gained many years’ experience in marketing and communications in third level institutions including Imperial College London and Middlesex University. In 2007 she moved back to Ireland, to lead the Lifelong Learning Department in GMIT for two years before returning to London for another decade to further her marketing career.

She played a pivotal role in a range of marketing departments during a period of transition from traditional marketing methods to the emerging digital marketing we see in the higher education sector today. She was Head of Student Recruitment in CONEL, the largest FE College in the UK.

Rosie is pleased to have the opportunity to return to Ireland with her young family and be part of ambitious plans for the Institute:

“I’m delighted to join IT Sligo and to be part of a driven leadership team with ambitious goals for the Institute. The management have exciting plans for the future and I’m looking forward to playing an active role not only in IT Sligo but also be part of the development of the region as a whole.”

President of IT Sligo, Dr Brendan McCormack welcomed Rosie to IT Sligo;

“ IT Sligo has ambitious plans to grow it’s student numbers from 6,000 to 10,000 by 2022. This new post of Marketing Manager is intended to promote the Institute and to recruit more students into the full range of our full-time our online/part-time programmes. With Rosie’s experience of digital marketing, we intend to significantly increase the national and international awareness of IT Sligo and what we have to offer on all social media platforms and using more traditional promotional media. ”