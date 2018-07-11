Retail Excellence to host its annual eCommerce Conference in September

Retail Excellence, the largest retail representative body in Ireland, has today confirmed their annual eCommerce Conference will be held on Wednesday September 19 in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Blanchardstown.

The Conference is Ireland’s largest eCommerce event, attracting leading Irish eCommerce professionals and decision makers in the field. As in other years, the Conference will be cutting-edge and will cater for every aspect of a retailer’s online journey from enhancing their online presence and increasing conversion rates to ROI for their digital budgets.

This year a host of world class speakers will address delegates and share their expertise and best practice. These include, amongst others, eCommerce experts from Louis Vuitton, a top English Premier League football club, AIB, Facebook, Compu b, Dairygold, FlexiFi and award-winning blogger Louise Cooney.

Additional exclusive benefits for attendees include a free copy of the latest Ecommerce Europe report (valued at €1,200), a copy of the number one best-selling book on Amazon by global eCommerce expert Sarah Carroll as well as guaranteed entry to Retail Excellence’s Google, Facebook and Twitter training courses.

CEO of Retail Excellence and Board member of eCommerce Europe Lorraine Higgins said “eCommerce and digital capabilities are an increasingly important aspect of retailers businesses. The boundary-less nature of the industry makes it possible for Irish retailers to become exporters in their own right and we at Retail Excellence are determined to help our Members fulfil that potential”.

“Attracting this quality of speaker to Ireland to address the Conference is testament to the relationships we have built and the work we have done in the eCommerce sphere. As the leading representative body for retailers we are proud to continue to bring these events to our Members so we can empower and assist them in developing a multi-channel approach to their business to help drive sales strategies”.

Commenting on the event, David Campbell, eCommerce Manager at Retail Excellence said “The host of online expert speakers will be of huge benefit to all delegates and will provide a fantastic networking opportunity for them to learn key insights from global brands. This is only a suite of supports we provide at Retail Excellence where we work hard to equip Irish retailers take advantage of the €602 billion expected to be spent online across the EU in 2018”.