Caleo Rí officially opens its doors on Longford's Main Street

Well-known jewellery store, Durkins, reopened its doors on Saturday July 7 under new ownership and a new name: Caelo Rí.

Saturday saw the official opening of the new Longford town store, with a 10 per cent discount available on the day and every purchase being entered into a draw for a beautiful Bronzallure bracelet.

The new store was opened by Catherine Patterson who moved to Kenagh from England 11 years ago and who has built a lovely life for herself and her family “thanks to the people of Longford who have made us so welcome”.

Catherine also worked with previous owner Therese Durkin for five years, so is familiar with the store and its location.

“There has been a wonderful tradition and legacy left by Therese Durkin and her family at this location in Longford town for more than 60 years,” Catherine told the Longford Leader last week.

“After working with Therese for five years, I learned so much about the value of providing customers with quality products and extending the personal touch to their shopping experience.”

Catherine’s hope is that every customer leaves Caelo Rí with the perfect item for themselves or their loved ones, whether they are shopping for an inexpensive silver item on a budget, or splashing out on a platinum diamond ring.

“Here at Caelo Rí, we want each and every customer to feel they have been helped to select the perfect item,” Catherine explained.

“Jewellery continues to be the perfect personal gift and is used to celebrate so many special occasions. People often begin their shopping by describing the person and occasion and we take it from there, guiding them through our ranges and offering choices to fit their budget and occasion.”

In Caelo Rí, you can expect to find traditional, beautiful silver and 9ct gold pendants, earrings and rings alongside some other new and exciting ranges.

“We continue to stock the ever-popular, beautiful, handmade, Irish-designed Seoidin jewellery with a unique and different twist,” said Catherine.

“Bronzallure is our rose gold collection with a glamorous feel for the lady who loves to sparkle and now includes the new freshwater pearl collection with warm tones and hues.”

Alex and Ani continues to be as popular as ever, according to Catherine, and this brand is now complemented by ChloBo, a new and exciting range of sterling silver stackable bracelets and pendants.

“This is a youthful range not exclusively for the young,” she added.

Looking for a beautifully timeless timepiece? Rosefield, Bering and Lorus watches provide an extensive choice for ladies and men from classic to contemporary styles.

Ti Sento is new in store too and brings a touch of magic to silver using only the purest 925 silver and 100% goldsmith standards where each stone is handset and amazingly affordable with prices starting at €49.

“The most important thing I have learned is that jewellery continues to be one of our most prized possessions and it is never the monetary value, but the sentiment behind the giving of the gift,” said Catherine.

“70 Main Street, Longford, holds many treasured memories for the people of Longford and I have often heard touching stories of couples who bought their engagement rings here 40 and 50 years ago, or gifts bought by parent’s for 18th and 21st birthdays that they still have many years on and I hope I can be a part of people’s treasured memories too.”