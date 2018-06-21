All roads leader to 'ploughing' as top oil brand billboards all over the country

Top Oil, the official fuel sponsor of this year’s National Ploughing Championships have joined forces again with the NPA, following several successful years, to brand more than one hundred road-sign billboards nationwide reminding the country that “the Ploughing” in Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly from September 18 to 20 is fast approaching.

At the Top Oil/Ploughing launch NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh spoke of how she looked forward to working with Top Oil in the run up to and during this year’s Championships and said “I am delighted that Top Oil and this year’s National Ploughing Championships will continue with this winning partnership.

As the main fuel sponsors, Top Oil have a great appreciation of the importance of the National Ploughing Championships with a visitor attendance of 291,500. They will supply all the event fuel requirements for the 3 days including fuelling all the generators for powering the site, the lighting towers that extend out to a radius of over 30 km from the main site, all the event machinery, upwards of 350 competitors tractors and that’s without even touching on the 1,700 exhibitor requirements.”

Andrew Meagher, Head of Sales, Direct & Reseller at Top Oil expressed how much Top Oil was looking forward to this year’s Championships “We are proud to be providing quality fuels and excellent customer service to local businesses and farming communities across Ireland for many years and are delighted to be supporting this prestigious event for our fifth consecutive year.

There is always great excitement throughout our nationwide network of Top Oil depots and retail sites about the ploughing and this year is no different.

We are really looking forward to working closely with The National Ploughing Association again this year. Our two organisations have our roots in local rural communities and we very much look forward to supporting the NPA to showcase and celebrate the very best of rural Ireland.

We welcomed many customers, new and old, to our stand at the Ploughing last year and we are very much looking forward to this year’s event at Screggan from 18th to 20thSeptember.”

Showcasing the Best of Irish Food, Farming and Culture, follow the excitement of the build up to #Ploughing18 on www.facebook.com/nationalploughingchampionships, www.twitter.com/@NPAIE or www.npa.ie. For further information on all things ‘Ploughing’ related – please contact info@npa.ie/ 059 8625125.