Final call for applications to Aurivo Scholarship Programme

Aurivo, the globally-focused Agribusiness headquartered in Sligo, is inviting applications for its Gaffney & Mulleady Agriculture, Food & Nutrition Scholarship programme.

Now in its second year, Aurivo established and sponsors the programme in memory of Paddy Gaffney and Sean Mulleady who died tragically in 2013. The recipients of last year’s inaugural awards were Sarah Burke from Co. Sligo and Thomas Whyte from Co. Longford, who both went on to study Agricultural Science in University College Dublin.

The competition is open to students from Aurivo’s catchment area who are embarking on a level 7 or level 8 third level degree course in agriculture, food or nutrition this September. Two scholarships, each worth €2,500, will be awarded as part of Aurivo’s programme to recognise and reward academic excellence and support young achievers who wish to develop careers in an agri-related profession.

The closing date for submissions is Friday, June 29 and people who wish to apply can download an entry form at www.aurivo.ie/about-us/news-media/agri-food-nutrition-scholarships-open-for-applications/

Commenting on the announcement, Pat Duffy, Chairman of Aurivo said: “The scholarship programme is a fitting way to honour the memory of Sean Mulleady and Paddy Gaffney, who were passionate about farming and education. Aurivo values the hard work and dedication it takes to pursue a career in an agri-related profession and this is a fantastic educational opportunity for young people from Aurivo’s catchment area. I would strongly encourage students who are enrolling in agriculture, food or nutrition courses for the 2018-2019 academic year to submit an application.”

The selection process will include shortlisting applicants who will then undergo a skype interview, followed by a face-to-face interview at Aurivo’s headquarters in Sligo in August.

Queries in relation to the scholarship programme can be emailed to info@aurivo.ie.