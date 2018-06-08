Longford jobs round-up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Longford this week? Check out the Longford Leader recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Longford.

Spice India Restaurant, Longford, is seeking to recruit a Sous Chef with five years experience. Salary €31,200.

An Office Administrator / Accounts person is required for an immediate start in the Longford / Roscommon area.

Applications are being invited for a suitably qualified Manager for Granard Motte Visitor Centre. Applicants must have experience in marketing and tourism.

St Earnan's NS, Killashee are setting up a New Homework / After School Club in September 2018 and they are looking for someone who has experience in dealing with children, who would be willing to help with homework as well as organise and supervise after school activities.

Artic HGV drivers, full and part time positions, are being sought by Flynn's Roadfreight.



Michael Moore Car Sales are currently seeking a full time Marketing Manager to join their vibrant and dynamic team. Closing date for applications is Friday, June 15.

