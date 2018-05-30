Longford jobs round-up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Longford this week? Check out the Longford Leader recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Longford.

Lir Analytical, a young, innovative, and dynamic company based in Longford, are seeking to fill four new roles - Commercial Operations Manager, Part Time Financial Controller, Junior Marketing Executive and Sales Executive. For more information on the roles, and details of how to apply CLICK HERE

Applications are being invited for the full-time permanent position of 'Clinical Nurse Manager 2' at St Christopher's Services CLG, Battery Road, Longford.

St Earnan's NS, Killashee are setting up a New Homework / After School Club in September 2018 and they are looking for someone who has experience in dealing with children, who would be willing to help with homework as well as organise and supervise after school activities.

A weekend part time driver / operative is being sought by SFS Shepherds Funeral Supplies, based at Unit 2A, Royal Canal Business Park, Longford.



B.D. Flood is one of the Midlands leading concrete manufacturing companies and they currently have a requirement for full time articulated / tipper drivers. Applicants must have all CPC’s up to date and full clean licence.



An experienced Accounts / Customer Service person is required part-time for a Bookshop in Longford. Flexible hours and an immediate start.



Bennett Property Ltd, an established company based in Mullingar, Co Westmeath with offices in Dublin, London and Munich, are seeking applications for a Property Lettings Negotiator.

