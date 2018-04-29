Longford retailers to learn from world-class speakers

Retail Excellence, Ireland’s largest Retail Industry representative body, is hosting their 7th Annual Retail Retreat & Expo in Citywest Hotel and Convention Centre on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 15 & 16 and it promises to be a retail spectacular unmatched in previous years.

70 world class and inspirational speakers like CEOs and business leaders past and present from Victoria's Secret, Applegreen, Leon restaurants, John Lewis, Dreams, Woodies, Harvey Norman, The Retail Doctor, Paul O'Connell, Brian Cody, David McWilliams and an advisor to former British Prime Minister John Major will address delegates covering a diverse range of retail aspects including how to re-retail, the ten pillars of retailing excellently, selling online to China, the opportunities Brexit presents, customer service, retail crime, the food revolution, GDPR, how to deliver an experiential shopping environment and the future of retail.

CEO-designate of Retail Excellence Lorraine Higgins said “With the number of delegates already registered and confirmed it is clear that the Retail Excellence Retreat and Expo has become a priority event in the calendar of retailers. Given the strength and depth in this year’s lineup undoubtedly this year will be an experience like no other”.

“Along with 70 world-class speakers we will also have 150 cutting edge expo partners focused on meeting retailers needs from payments and technology, ecommerce, innovation, legal, accountancy, education, retail finance, financial planning, security, cash in transit and many more supplier solutions.

“The significance of retail to the Irish economy cannot be understated with 282,000 workers employed in the industry. This is why the development of top class retail standards and skills, the promotion of vibrancy and competitiveness are essential to its future. Consequently, the Retail Retreat is simply unmissable for all discerning retailers who want to engage their customers, increase sales and loyalty while asserting their position in the marketplace,” Lorraine Higgins concluded.