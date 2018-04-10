Consumer browsing on mobiles increases by 34%

Retail Excellence, the largest retail representative body, today released the results of their February eCommerce Dashboard Report which monitors online sales and consumer trends online in Ireland.

The Retail Excellence / StudioForty9 eCommerce Dashboard Report is a monthly publication which has proven to be an invaluable tool for all retailers trading online. The Report calculates key online metrics and allows retailers to benchmark their performance within their individual sector.

February’s Report confirms there has been a 34% YOY increase in mobile browsing activity when compared to the same period in 2017. Mobile conversion rates increased by 13% with the average quantity ordered across all devices (desktop, mobile and tablet) increasing by 15% YOY.

The Pharmacy sector again recorded the highest desktop conversion rate of over 3% and almost 2% across mobile devices. This sector has continually displayed strong growth online over the past 12 months.

eCommerce Manager at Retail Excellence David Campbell said “The data produced by our Dashboard Report gives an excellent insight into the current state of play within the Irish online marketplace and in particular, consumer shopping behaviour. It is an invaluable support we offer Irish retailers trading online where they can determine their digital strategies based on these trends”.

“With unemployment levels reducing and increased engagement on mobile devices by commuters going to and from work it is crucial for discerning retailers to developing digital marketing strategies to take advantage of these trends so they can reach consumers browsing on the Dart, bus or Luas en route home after a day’s work”.

“Retail is becoming increasingly boundaryless and we need to embrace omnichannel opportunities in order to reach out to consumers both within Ireland and further afield. With over e600 billion expected to be spent by European consumers online in 2018 it is clear that retail is now a huge global opportunity for retail entrepreneurs” David Campbell concluded.

Director of StudioForty9 Gerard Keohane commenting on the latest publication “We are delighted to partner with Retail Excellence to produce the eCommerce Dashboard which is a critical resource for benchmarking Irish Retail eCommerce KPIs and sales statistics”.