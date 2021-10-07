Late Mary Sheerin possessed a great love of singing and entertaining

We were all saddened to hear of the death on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 of Mrs Mary Sheerin (nee Slevin), Maghera, The Pigeons, Athlone, aged 78 years.

Mary passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family having lost her battle with her illness which she bore with great patience, strength and dignity, just the same way as she lived her long and happy life.

She was born on St Patrick’s Day in 1943 to Mary Ann and Pat Slevin in Mucknagh. Herself and her husband Dan and their six sons and five daughters are well-known all over as brilliant musicians and singers, a talent which was handed down by Mary and Dan.

Followers of the Sheerin family in this area will all remember the many nights Mary sang so beautifully in Cooney’s Hotel in the monthly sessions, also at The Bog Lane Theatre and at so many charity events which the family always supported. They were also a great support to the priests and the parish in Tang down the years.

Mary was a very friendly lady and loved to chat to those she met, she would light up a room with her infectious smile.

Mary’s family always came first, she never forgot a birthday, even when the 28 grandchildren came along, not to mention the 6 great-grandchildren.

She loved her style, always enjoying some shopping days out and dancing and singing with Dan, they actually launched an album together just two years ago in The Well, Moate.

She was a great woman for the baking and cooking, there was always a 'Cead Míle Fáilte' for anyone who called to their home. I hear she made great currant cake, and thankfully handed on her recipe to her family.

Mary’s Funeral Mass was celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Tang on Thursday, August 5 by Fr Oliver Devine who graciously acknowledged the family’s support to himself and Fr Gerry and to the parish.

The gifts brought to the altar to reflect Mary’s life included her Rosary beads, she was a lady of deep religious faith, reciting her rosary every night and handing on the faith to her family. A Statue of Our Lady was brought up because of her life-long devotion to our Blessed Lady, a Microphone reflecting her love of singing and entertaining, some currant bread and a family photo which included their eleven children of whom she was so intensely proud.

There was some beautiful singing performed in the church which included a great rendition of “Silver Sandals” and “The Isle of Inisfree”, I’m sure Mary would have enjoyed that very much.

Due to Covid-19 guidelines with numbers restricted in the Church, a huge number of friends, neighbours and colleagues in the music business from far and wide gathered outside the church to pay their respects to the Sheerin family which reflected to the high esteem which is held for Mary and her well-known family.

We extend our sincere sympathy to her husband Dan, children Paul, Des, Janette, Ann, Danny, Noeleen, Kieran, Marian, Tom, Carmel and Simon, her 28 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, sister Tess, nieces, nephews, sons and daughters in law, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

In iothlann De go gcastar sinn.