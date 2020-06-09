Community of Ballymahon mourns death of highly respected Packie Frawley

The peaceful death occurred on May 18, 2020 of Patrick (Packie) Frawley, Darogue in the care of Thomond Lodge, Ballymahon, pre-deceased by his sister Ita and brother Michael.

In his early ‘70’s when he passed away, Packie whose family have always been highly respected in the area, had been in failing health for some time now.

He was a hard working man who worked in the construction industry. Among the places he worked, he spent some time in England and later with Tom Fox here for a long number of years.

He also worked at Castlecore Agricultural Feeds with Paddy Mulvihill where he was very popular and highly-thought of with all the customers.

He had a great smile and was a man who loved to socialise and to enjoy a good laugh with his friends.

Packie is survived by his sisters Kay and Anne, nieces, nephews, the Mulvihill family, extended family, neighbours and friends to whom we extend our deepest sympathy.

A private ceremony was held at Mount Jerome Crematorium on Wednesday, May 20. May he rest in peace. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.