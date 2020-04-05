Ballymahon Assist Group putting their shoulders to the wheel to provide community responses during Covid-19 crisis

Family Resource Centres across the country are putting their shoulders to the wheel to provide community responses to Covid-19.

Bridgeways Family Resource Centre based in Ballymahon have a number of initiatives ongoing to support the community of Ballymahon and its environs.

According to Project Coordinator Grace Kearney “people are very anxious and worried about their own health and their families health, furthermore, so many people are now facing huge financial difficulties due to the pandemic.”

The staff at Bridgeways FRC are working tirelessly at various initiatives to try and support the community. These include-



“A Ballymahon Assist Group”

This is a group of volunteers that are organised to collect groceries/prescriptions from the local service providers and deliver them to peoples homes.



Grace Kearney stated “this service is really to focus on vulnerable families, for example if a full family or a one parent family went into self isolation, The Convent Day Care service in conjunction with the Local Link are providing a phenomenal service to our cherished older members of society.”

The Ballymahon Assist Group is a newly formed group of local volunteers that are willing to assist in any way possible.



“Free Counselling/ CBT/ Family Support Phone Service”

Many people are experiencing unprecedented anxiety levels in relation to the pandemic. Bridgeways are trying to curb the anxiety by providing free phone supports to anyone who may needs it.

“The majority of the support being availed of so far is Family Support Advice, parents are finding it difficult to maintain routines, to manage anxiety and to get children participating in isolating activities away from their peers. This is a very tough time for parents, children and young people. Children & young people are finding their new lives very difficult and some cases distressing.”



“Covid- 19 Forms”

Bridgeways are opening the centre by appointment only and abiding by all of the HSE guidelines to offer IT/ printing services.

“Many people in our community do not have access to a printer, therefore Bridgeways has printed off many forms for people including the ‘Unemployment Payment’ ‘An Post Adoption of a Temporary Agent’ and ‘Rent Relief Form’ these forms are now available in a filing cabinet outside the front door of Bridgeways for anyone to come while social distancing to collect them.”

In the filing cabinet there are also paper resources to entertain children, including colour pages and fun activities.”



“Online Supports”

Bridgeways operate busy online platforms on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The staff are constantly uploading different advice, tips for entertaining the kids and useful numbers for the community. The pages are also used to support people through instant messages.

If you or anyone in the community wish to avail of the supports provided by Bridgeways, please contact Grace on 085 866 8062 or email grace.kearney@bridgewaysfrc.com or on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @bridgewaysfrcballymahon