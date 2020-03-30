Thumbs up for Red Bridge works in Ballymahon

Longford County Council planning department have said an application from Waterways Ireland, seeking permission to develop facilities at Red Bridge, Barnacor, Ballymahon, has proven successful.

The proposed development will consist of the installation of a new 54m long floating moorings, including 9m of lower freeboard for small boats and canoe access, access gangway connecting mooring to land, car parking area for 8 vehicles and associated amenity area.

Works are now expected to commence over the coming weeks.