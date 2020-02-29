All the latest news from Ballymahon Vocational School

Welcome Back

Welcome back to all staff and students after what we hope was a restful holiday period. Hopefully all members of our school community have had the chance to relax and recharge as we get ready to face the final busy months ahead in the lead in to the Junior and Leaving Certificate examinations.



Triple P

All parents/guardians of Ballymahon Vocational School students are invited to join us for a Triple P parenting programme which will run for approximately six weeks.

The course will run in the school from Monday, February 24, from 10am-12pm.

Please text our Home School Community Liaison Coordinator on 085 871 8092 to register your interest.

Parent/Teacher Meetings

Reminder to all Parents/ Guardians of Transition Year and 5th Year students:

The Transition Year and 5th Year Parent/Teacher meeting will take place in the School Sports Hall on Thursday, February 27, 3:55pm-6:15pm. We look forward to meeting with parents and guardians.

Lá Fhéile Vailintín

Thanks to our wonderful Transition Year students for providing sweet treats & spreading kindness on St. Valentine’s Day as part of their Enterprise module! Thanks to Ms Hall & Ms McCabe for assisting with their endeavours.

Junior Basketball

First and Second Year boys played Moate CS in the Midlands League earlier this week.

Unfortunately, our First Years were beaten by a very talented Moate team, however a number of the boys had a great game, showing huge improvements in their abilities on the court. Second Year boys played very well, beating Moate by 27 points, with Oran Killian our top scorer on 19 points.

We are very proud of these boys as they showed great heart and determination.

January Newsletter

Sneak a peek at our brand new and up-to-date newsletter which is available on our school website and social media pages.

Discover more about our school community and learn about student life at the heart of BVS. We hope you enjoy it!

Resilience Academy

Big thanks to Pieta House, currently involved in rolling out resilience workshops with all 2nd Year students.

The Resilience Academy is a six-week programme aimed at equipping students with emotional resilience tools. Skills training programmes aim to increase protective factors such as coping skills, problem solving, decision making, and cognitive skills.

While these programmes don’t directly target suicide, by targeting risk factors and giving youth important skills, the goal is to prevent the development of suicidal behaviour. Thanks to all involved in facilitating this beneficial programme.

Also read: Longford's St Mel’s Musical Society gears up for 2020 production