Ballymahon water supply taken off EPA remedial list

Over 8,000 water consumers in Longford received good news this week following the removal of the Ballymahon water supply by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from their Remedial Action List (RAL).

The latest report from the EPA shows how Irish Water has reduced the number of schemes on the RAL in Longford from five to three since 2015.

The RAL identifies drinking water supplies that are ‘at risk’ of failing to consistently supply safe, clean drinking water.

The Ballymahon water supply was given the thumbs up by the EPA following extensive investment and upgrade works by Irish Water working in partnership with Longford County Council.

Works are continuing on the Gowna, Grandard and Longford Central water supplies, with a view to having them removed from the RAL as soon as possible.

Andrew Boylan, Water Compliance Specialist said: “The publication of the latest RAL by the EPA confirms that significant progress has been made in recent years in the delivery of clean and safe drinking water in County Longford.

“However, in many areas, the scale of the challenge faced by Irish Water in ensuring the delivery of clean and safe water in the Eastern Midlands Region and throughout the country remains.

“Working in partnership with Longford County Council, Irish Water is delivering results with significant improvements being made year on year and we are delighted that we are a step closer in achieving such compliance in County Longford.

“As a single national utility Irish Water has been able to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the performance of Ireland’s drinking water treatment plants and focus investment where the risk to our customers is highest.

Nationally Irish Water, says it has adopted a “prioritised programme of works” which will require an investment of €2bn by 2021.

“Significant improvements are being achieved year on year by this approach right across the country,” added Mr Boylan.

He said Irish Water is committed to ensuring that all of its customers have safe, clean drinking water and is working in partnership with Local Authorities to address issues affecting the water supplies which remain on the RAL.