Property marking and crime prevention event in Carrickedmond this weekend

Ballymahon Gardai and Abbeyshrule/Carrickedmond Community Alert group are holding a property marking & Community Safety event this weekend.

The event will take place at Carrickedmond Community Centre on Saturday, February 08, between 11am & 1pm.

Machinery, tailors, tough plastics & steel can all be marked on the day and all interested parties are advised to bring their eircode.

There will also be advice on the day from various companies covering topics such as CCTV systems, House Alarms including carbon monoxide alarms, Personal Alarms & Safety equipment for older persons.

The Roscommon/Longford Crime Prevention Officer & local Gardai will also be present to give crime prevention advice and discuss local concerns.

There will then be an opportunity to sign up to the new & updated text alert system which costs €5 for the year.

This new text alert system is being rolled out across Longford county over the coming weeks with Abbeyshrule\Carrickednond being one of the first parishes to implement it.

Refreshments served on the day. All welcome to attend.