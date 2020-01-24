Abbeyshrule Tractor Run presentation

The presentation of money raised as part of the Abbeyshrule Christmas lights tractor run will take place this coming Thursday, January 23, in the Rustic Inn.

Kicking off at 8pm, the event will see a donation of €3,000 presented to Jigsaw and a further €1,000 to the Abbeyshrule Tidy villages team.

There will also be a brief talk on the night from both organisations, as to what the money donated will be used for.

There will also be an official presentation of trophies to the 3 drivers that won at the tractor run. All welcome to attend.