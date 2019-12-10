Garda Band to bring on the festivities in Ballymahon

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be the most lonely time of the year for many.

But Ballymahon Convent Daycare and Resource Centre, located beside St Matthew’s Church in Ballymahon is determined to banish loneliness this Christmas and new year.

Last year, there was a large number of attendees at a concert performed by the Garda Band in St Matthew’s Church, which was followed by refreshments and Christmas celebrations at the Convent Daycare Centre.

This year looks to have a similar celebration in the pipeline with the Garda Band once again planning to entertain the crowds on Sunday, December 15, at St Matthew’s Church, kicking off at 3pm.

The concert will be followed by afternoon tea and a free raffle with some great prizes, all taking place at the Convent Daycare and Resource Centre.

The centre is a wonderful way for the elderly members of the community to get out and about and to socialise and take part in a number of activities that are available to them.

They can also pop in to use the toilets, to take part in various exercises, arts and crafts, or to have a good hot dinner and a chat with friends and neighbours.

“People can just pop in any time,” Breda Greaves from the Convent Daycare Centre explained to the Leader.

“We’re open five days a week. You can come in once a week or once a month or every day if you want. And you don’t have to call ahead or feel like you have to come in on the same day every week.

“If we don’t have enough food, we’re not an island, so we’ll cope.”

The Convent Daycare and Resource Centre has six people working in the background to keep everything going, and 15 active volunteers. It’s a wonderful facility for the older members of the community.

All proceeds of the Garda Band Concert will go to the Centre. Tickets, at €10 each, are available to purchase via (086) 8282257.