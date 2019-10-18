Shrek returns to Ballymahon's Bridgeways Resource Centre
Saturday, October 19, sees a re-run of Pitch & Pulse Productions’ Summer Musical Camp - Shrek!
As part of The Aisling Children's Arts Festival, the Bridgeways Family Resource Centre will be hosting Shrek, Princess Fiona, Donkey, Dragon and all the other fairy-tale characters for a fun couple of hours family entertainment!
Tickets are available through Eventbrite at €5 each or call Joanna on 086 237 2616, numbers are limited.
Don't miss this one night only event and experience the musical theatre story, laughter and songs of Shrek!
