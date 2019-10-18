Shrek returns to Ballymahon's Bridgeways Resource Centre

As part of The Aisling Children's Arts Festival, the Bridgeways Family Resource Centre will be hosting Shrek, Princess Fiona, Donkey, Dragon and all the other fairy-tale characters for a fun couple of hours family entertainment!

Tickets are available through Eventbrite at €5 each or call Joanna on 086 237 2616, numbers are limited.

Don't miss this one night only event and experience the musical theatre story, laughter and songs of Shrek!