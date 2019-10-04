Councillors seek update on south Longford footpath works

All six sitting representatives of Ballymahon Municipal District, Ger Farrell, Colm Murray, Mark Casey, Mick Cahill, Paul Ross and Pat O’Toole, sought an update from Longford County Council on footpath works to be carried out in Kenagh, Ballymahon and Edgeworthstown.

The issue was first raised by Cllr Casey, who sought the update at the recent Ballymahon Municipal district meeting.



PJ Gill, Engineer Longford CC, confirmed that they are just “finishing off the road programme at the minute” before adding that work will commence ‘once crews become available’.

This response was criticised by Cll Colm Murray, who noted that although a lot of good work had been done in the meantime, the money was first set aside for these projects over 18-months ago.



He said: “There was a lot done, I acknowledge that. But it has been 18-months since that money was put aside.



“The footpaths of these areas are in worse condition than they were then. Thankfully there haven’t been claims in on that.

“It needs to be given priority.” He concluded.