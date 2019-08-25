‘Great spread’ of Leaving Cert results in Ballymahon this year

The availability of exam results online from 10am last week didn't affect Ballymahon Vocational School, as a steady stream of Leaving Cert students opted to stick with tradition and collect their results from the school itself.

“We had a good cohort of students coming in and there was a great buzz here in the school. We had an even spread over the morning. We were here until 12pm and they were coming in right up to that time,” said school principal, Rosemary Johnston.

And the proud principal couldn't be happier with the results this year, with the majority of students achieving the points they were hoping for.

“We’re very pleased. We had a few students with over 500 points and a great spread across all other results,” Ms Johnston enthused.

“It’s representative of the work that was done. As long as they got what they wanted, that’s what matters.

“Everybody’s result is personal to themselves and there was a huge amount of personal bests.

“It’s all about the teaching and learning and it’s great to see them achieve and move on to the next phase of their educational journey.”