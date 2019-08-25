Ballymahon's Bridgeways Resource Centre in mix for €100,000 fund

Popular 2FM broadcaster, Doireann Garrihy, recently revealed the shortlist of 22 non-profit organisations which are in the running for this year’s €100,000 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund.

Developed to empower and support young people across the island of Ireland, Doireann encouraged communities to cast their vote for this year’s ‘People’s Choice Award,’ at www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou.

Doireann Garrihy said; “Creativity and artistic expression really helped my own self-esteem and to see projects like these shortlisted is fantastic.

“I would encourage everyone to check out the 2019 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund Shortlist... and cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award.”

Included as one of the 22 shortlisted projects was the Bridgeways Family resource centre in Ballymahon, Co Longford.



Bridgeways Family Resource Centre seeks to promote positive mental health and wellbeing amongst young people in Longford through the development of a Building Resilience Programme and "I Am Enough Fest”.

Designed to equip young people with basic leadership skills while building their self-esteem and confidence, the ‘I Am Enough’ participants will explore all aspects of the sentiment through workshops, takes and practical activities.

Marking a major milestone year for the Fund, which will see the total figure donated to youth-oriented non-profit organisations reach over €1 million, the 22 shortlisted groups will now continue in the process to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges for a share of the €100,000 pot.

Receiving over 260 entries from 26 counties across the island of Ireland, Coca-Cola is once again giving the public a chance to have their say and vote for their favourite, with the ‘People’s Choice Award’ winner receiving an immediate grant of €5,000.



Delivered in partnership with the Irish Youth Foundation and Youth Action Northern Ireland, the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund seeks to support projects that will provide young people with opportunities to participate in local programmes, equipping them with the skills and experiences they need to be involved in today’s society.



All 22 shortlisted youth organisations are in the running to receive a grant of €20,000, €10,000 or €5,000 following their pitch to the panel of judges.

Coca-Cola Thank You Fund and People’s Choice Award winners will be a2nnounced at Zeminar on Wednesday, October 9, where Doireann Garrihy will be joining Coca-Cola for the presentation.

Votes for the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund People’s Choice Award can be cast for free until September 20.