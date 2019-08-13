Ballymahon resident crowned All-Ireland Home baking champion
Lisa Clancy Picture: Tullamore show
The people of Ballymahon can now claim All-Ireland glory, after one of their own was crowned the cream of the crop at the Tullamore show, August 11.
Lisa Clancy, Ballymahon, was participating in the Odlums Ireland All-Ireland Home baking championship at the Tullamore show on Sunday, after qualifying through the Mullingar agricultural show.
She now has an All-Ireland to her name, after she was named overall champion. Lisa Cooke of Devlin, Co Westmeath, came a close second.
Congrats to Lisa Clancy who won the Odlum's All Ireland Home Baking Competition #TullamoreShow pic.twitter.com/bH3L6O43Me— Tullamore Show (@tullamoreshow) August 11, 2019
