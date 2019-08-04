More parking spaces needed for Ballymahon's St Matthews’ Park

That's according to motions submitted by two local councillors ahead of last week's meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District.

“There are too many houses there and everyone has two cars now,” said Cllr Paul Ross (FG), who said more spaces are needed particularly on the east side of the estate.

Cllr Pat O'Toole agreed and added that house numbers 32 to 37 are in need of parking spaces, while more are needed to the right of number 40, where there is green space available.

He also called on Longford County Council to mark out a clearway in front of St Anne's Terrace to allow residents vehicle access from the main street.

Area Engineer for Ballymahon MD Paul Newell agreed to take a look at the area to do an assessment on the estate, with a view to doing something for residents who are in need of parking spaces.