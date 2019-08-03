French visitors are coming to Ballymahon

According to Breege Murray, members of Ballymahon Town Twinning are 'working night and day', making final arrangements for the visit of 18 French people from the town of Landévant in the Brittany region of France who will be visiting the town in September.

The visit is from September 14 to 21 and final arrangements are being made with local people who are accommodating the French visitors in their homes.

Breege Murray says that the Landévant visitors are particularly interested in staying with local families as they are anxious to get a feel for the real Ireland and if any local people in the area who would like to host a french person she is anxious that they would make contact with herself at the River Inn or on 087 687 7943.

A comprehensive programme of events has been arranged for the French visitors and it is expected that it will be of benefit to the region in building and improving on Ballymahon's tourism offering into the future.