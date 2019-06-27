Temporary Road closure - Longford's R392

Longford county council roads department have confirmed the a temporary road closure to take place on the R392.

Commencing Monday, July 1, the R392 will be closed from the Newcastle Road (Center Parcs Junction) to the N55 Junction in Ballymahon. Works will take place between 8am and 6pm, with the road re-opening each evening

The following diversions will be in place -

From Ballymahon: Take N55 from Ballymhaon to Edgeworthstown then the N4 to Mullingar,

From Mullingar: Take R390 from Mullingar to Athlone then the N55 to Ballymahon

From Skeagh Hill: Take R389 to Loughnavalley, the R390 towards Athlone & the N55 to Ballymahon

VMS signs have been placed to inform motorists.

