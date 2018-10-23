Longford Aisling Children's Arts Festival: 'Community is a sense of belonging'

I interviewed Emmet Finn and asked him only one question 'What does community mean to you?'

He had a very detailed answer and here it is:

“For me community is all about belonging. Belonging to a place we call home, a safe haven where we live and work, socialize and play. A place full of family and friends and work colleagues.

“Ballymahon is a unique and diverse community. It is made up of people from all across the world.

“It is vital that people from different backgrounds are integrated into our community.

“We must work together to secure a happy healthy future for all our people.

“Our community has its problems. Anti-social behaviour, drug and alcohol abuse, mental problems to name a few.

“It is vital that these issues are tackled so that we secure a better future for our children and grandchildren.

“We want our children to grow up in a community they are proud of.”

And Emmet finished of by saying: “This community is not ours; we are just borrowing it from our children.”